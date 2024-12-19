by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and Speaker Newt Gingrich

Christmas is a time to reflect upon the miracle of salvation as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

May your hearts and homes be filled with love and cheer as you gather with family and friends to give thanks to God for the gift of His Son.

This Christmas, let us extend our heartfelt gratitude to the brave men and women in the U.S. military, who are spending the holiday away from their families. Their selfless service keeps America safe, prosperous, and free.

Join us in giving thanks to God for the many blessings and gifts He has bestowed upon our nation. And as we reflect on our many blessings, let us generously remember those in need.

We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Your Friends,

Callista and Newt Gingrich