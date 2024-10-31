by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich

On Oct. 27, former First Lady Melania Trump gave a surprise speech at the Trump Rally in Madison Square Garden. Speaking to a crowd of 20,000 people in the heart of New York City, Melania declared, “America needs [its] magic back.” She called upon all Americans voting in this election to come “together with a shared vision that builds on American greatness.”

With grace and poise, Melania entered the political spotlight when her husband, President Donald J. Trump, announced his first presidential run at Trump Tower in June 2015. In the nine years that have followed, she has stood by his side as his greatest supporter. Despite the mainstream media throwing every possible attack her way and a former close friend’s betrayal, Melania has stoically combatted misinformation and lies to defend her husband and her family.

Now, Melania tells her story – from growing up in Slovenia to becoming First Lady of the United States – in her #1 New York Times bestseller, Melania. “As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to set the record straight and to provide the actual account of my experiences,” she wrote.

Melania shares with readers the many joys, triumphs, challenges, and heartaches that she has experienced throughout her life – in her own words.

She describes for readers one of the most devastating moments in recent memory, the July 13 attempted assassination of her husband in Butler, Penn., and the murder of Corey Comperatore, who lost his life shielding his family from gunfire.

As a wife and a mother, Melania described the moment that “felt like an eternity” and her concern for her son, who was watching the news unfold on TV.

Through these unimaginable circumstances, Melania has been a source of strength and calm for her family and for the country.

On July 14, the day after the attempted assassination, Melania issued a powerful statement that spoke directly to the fear, sadness, and anger that Americans across the nation were experiencing.

Melania called upon Americans to “ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence” and reminded the nation that “every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family.”

Melania brought this same love, kindness, and compassion to the White House as First Lady. During the first Trump administration, Melania started the BE BEST initiative. It aimed to combat cyberbullying and other major issues facing children and to encourage them to become their best selves. This impactful project focused on promoting kindness and positive values, encouraging safe and respectful online behaviors, and advancing education and awareness of the opioid epidemic.

After leaving the White House in 2021, Melania launched Fostering the Future, a BE BEST initiative that provides educational support and scholarships for children in the foster care community.

In recent interviews on Fox News, Melania made clear that there is still much more work to be done and plans to continue these initiatives if she and her husband return to the White House.

Additionally, Melania was asked why her husband decided to run for president again when he could just as easily spend his days golfing instead of campaigning. Melania told the Fox and Friends hosts the simple, no-nonsense truth about President Trump’s intentions for seeking our nation’s highest office: “He loves his country. He wants to make it successful for all people.”

We are just days away from a consequential election that will determine whether we have four more years of failure and decay under Kamala Harris or four years of restoring American prosperity and greatness under President Trump.

Our choice on Nov. 5 is clear. America needs a president who loves our country as much as Donald J. Trump – and a first lady as courageous and compassionate as Melania Trump.

For more commentary from Callista Gingrich, visit Gingrich360.com.