by Newt Gingrich

While the press fixates on Zohran Mamdani’s Marxist economic views, far-left cultural positions, and strong anti-Israel stance, they are missing a more significant story.

What has changed in America that thousands of successful, affluent young New Yorkers could vote for a socialist candidate whose core views and policies would unquestionably destroy the city and reject nearly every fundamental American value?

In the two-way Democratic primary, the young Ugandan-born Mr. Mamdani defeated a former governor, Andrew Cuomo, a traditional but personally damaged candidate, by 56 percent (545,334 votes) to 44 percent (428,530 votes).

Read More on NY Sun

Do you want access to more of Newt’s commentary? Become a member of Newt’s Inner Circle to get even more involved in our nation’s happenings. If you join today, you’ll receive a free autographed copy of one of Newt’s best sellers.