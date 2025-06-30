by Newt Gingrich

Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani’s victory over Governor Cuomo in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City is a sign of the ascendancy of the antisemitic, radical, socialist left. Were he elected the mayor of the city that is the center of the American press, Mr. Mamdani would become a symbol of the new party.

Mr. Mamdani would be spending a city budget of $115 billion — larger than those of 46 states, behind his own state, California, Texas, and Florida. But as a good socialist, Mr. Mamdani is planning to raise $10 billion in new revenue through higher taxes on businesses and the wealthiest New Yorkers.

Mr. Mamdani also has plans to invest $70 billion in publicly subsidized housing and open public land for housing development. Mr. Mamdani has promised tax-paid buses and childcare. In his greatest proof of hostility to free enterprise and love of big government, he has proposed a government-run grocery store program for New York City.

