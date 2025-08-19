Seeing the video of Zohran Mamdani kicking off his “Five Boroughs Against Trump” campaign, my first question is whether he has lost his mind.

I understand his strategy of running against a president who has relatively little support at New York City. I also understand his strategy of tying the former governor, Andrew Cuomo, to President Trump in the belief that it will end Mr. Cuomo’s chance to win.

The problem with turning that strategy into a direct assault on Mr. Trump is that New York City will become ungovernable if Mr. Mamdani’s agenda is passed and the city loses its federal funding as a result.

Read on New York Sun