by Newt Gingrich

President Joe Biden’s recent interview with George Stephanopoulos underscored growing concerns about Biden’s fitness to lead and his viability in the upcoming presidential race. During the interview, Biden was evasive and unclear with several responses. His performance raised serious doubts about his readiness for the challenges ahead.

Analyzing the Interview: Stephanopoulos began by addressing Biden's lackluster performance in the recent debate. He asked if it signaled a deeper health issue than a mere " bad episode. " Biden said he was exhausted and had a bad cold, dismissing any suggestion of a more serious condition.

Throughout the interview, Biden's responses were vague and rambling. He frequently sidestepped direct questions about the debate and his declining poll numbers. Biden also claimed to undergo daily cognitive tests but balked at the suggestion of a formal assessment.

Moreover, Biden downplayed concerns about his age and physical condition, citing ongoing high-level engagements and recent policy achievements as evidence of his capability. However, his inability to acknowledge mounting challenges and his declining approval ratings reflect a disconnect from political realities.

The interview also shed light on internal Democratic concerns about Biden's re-election prospects. Stephanopoulos pressed Biden on whether he truly believed he could defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election. He pointed out significant deficits for Biden in recent polling data. Despite acknowledging the challenges, Biden remained steadfast that he was the most qualified candidate to lead the country forward.

Biden's performance in the interview did little to assuage concerns about his leadership and ability to unify the nation. As the election cycle progresses, Biden will be pressed to address these concerns head-on to secure the confidence of his party and the American electorate. Otherwise, the Democrats may find a new candidate.

