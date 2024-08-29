By Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and Speaker Newt Gingrich

Labor Day weekend is a good time to reflect on what this traditional holiday means to working Americans in the 21st century.

Labor Day became a national holiday in 1894 under President Grover Cleveland, during a period of rapid industrialization and economic growth in America. As the nation transformed from agricultural communities to industrial urban centers, our nation recognized the contributions and hard work of American laborers. Throughout history, Americans have shown that, despite many obstacles, we can get the job done.

During the Great Depression, countless Americans found themselves out-of-work. As a result, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt created the Civilian Conservation Corps. Thousands of Americans went back to work. We have their efforts to thank for many of our national parks and historic sites.

A decade later, when the world was threatened by World War II, many Americans traded hard hats for combat helmets. This depleted our country’s workforce – threatening our domestic economy. In response, millions of Americans who had not traditionally been in the labor force stepped forward. Women, young adults, and retirees learned how to build tanks, ships, and aircraft so freedom could survive.

Just a few years ago, our country was further threatened by a global pandemic. Businesses were shuttered and millions of Americans saw their jobs disappear overnight. Even then, Americans adapted and proved hard work can still overcome tremendous obstacles.

So, as you gather with family and friends this Labor Day weekend, we encourage you to reflect on the successes of the past year, the challenges that remain, and the many opportunities ahead.

We wish you a happy Labor Day weekend!