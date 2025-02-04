by Newt Gingrich

The Donald Trump revolution gained renewed momentum this week when 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt made her debut as the youngest White House press secretary in history.

I loved the clarity and directness of her comment about the drones in New Jersey. For weeks, no one in the Joe Biden administration could explain the drone phenomena. The first reaction was the drones didn’t exist.

When the former governors of New Jersey and Maryland said they had seen multiple drones over their homes, the Biden administration changed course. Officials acknowledged the drones — but still failed to explain them.

