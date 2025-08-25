Joe DeSantis is the Chief Strategy Officer for Gingrich 360 and leads the consulting division, with clients in health care, aviation, and education. DeSantis also serves as Speaker Gingrich’s primary liaison with campaigns and lawmakers. He served as Communications Director for the Newt 2012 Presidential Campaign, where he was responsible for the campaign’s media relations, advertising, online fundraising, digital and surrogate operations. He is the co-author of The New York Times bestseller, To Save America, and has made appearances on The Today Show, Fox News, CNN, and Bill Bennett’s Morning in America. DeSantis earned a Bachelor of Science from Drew University in Madison, NJ, and Master of Science in Political Management from George Washington University in Washington, DC.