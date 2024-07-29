by Newt Gingrich

President Biden must go. The case is that simple. He left the 2024 campaign. He should leave the White House.

The evidence since his debate with President Trump is clear. Mr. Biden no longer has the cognitive skills to be an effective commander-in-chief.

His withdrawal from the presidential campaign simply confirms something painfully obvious. Mr. Biden simply isn’t capable of functioning at the level of a national campaign.

