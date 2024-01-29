by Newt Gingrich

It is embarrassing how clueless, timid, and appeasing the Biden administration has been in dealing with Iran.

President Joe Biden is clearly playing Iran’s game. This could be because Iranian agents and advocates have major roles in the Biden administration – or just because the Obama era bias toward Iran is still in effect (remember the airplane full of cash).

Because of this ongoing appeasement, the Iranian dictatorship is the dominant aggressive force in today’s Middle East. It trains, funds, and equips its anti-West allies in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Gaza, and elsewhere.

When militant groups in Iraq, the Syrian government and its proxies, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Hamas, and other terror cells attack Western interests, they are doing so with the approval and support of the Iranian dictatorship.

