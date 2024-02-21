by Newt Gingrich

Most Republicans oppose tax increases. They strongly favor lower taxes, fewer regulations, and smaller government. They like faster economic growth and increased take home pay.

However, a small but influential wing of the Republican Party has a passion for supposed bipartisanship. These Republicans inevitably end up supporting higher taxes, more government, bigger bureaucracy, more regulations, and slower economic growth.

Senator Mitt Romney’s Bipartisan Fiscal Commission proposal is a good example of the latter’s work.

The proposal, co-written with Senator Joe Manchin, clearly calls for tax increases.

For starters, the senators have publicly expressed openness to lifting the Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) cap, which cuts off Social Security and Medicare taxes after a certain income level.

As Americans for Tax Reform reported, “The Romney-Manchin-Biden payroll tax increase will hit workers, small businesses and the self-employed. The tax hike saddles main street businesses and hard-working contractors with what amounts to a significantly higher marginal tax rate.

“The Tax Foundation noted that this $808 billion payroll tax hike would kill 350,000 jobs, reduce wages and harm the U.S. economy: ‘The economic incidence of the payroll tax is fully borne on workers in the form of lower wages. This lowers the return to labor, resulting in a drop in economic output.’”

The central role of tax increases in the Romney-Manchin scheme is clear. As Center on Budget and Policy Priorities Senior Vice President for Federal Fiscal Policy Joel Friedman told Aris Folley with The Hill, “You can’t responsibly reduce the deficit without having revenues be a central component of any type of plan.

“You really need some type of commitment, upfront and clear, that revenues will be part of this. Otherwise, you’re just setting it up for failure… And then it’s sort of, you know, what’s the point of doing a commission if it’s just going to fail?”

There is an alternative to Mr. Romney’s fiscal commission. Simply focus on cutting spending, bureaucracy, and regulations. Then pass pro-growth tax cuts. Controlling spending, reforming programs, and cutting taxes and regulations will dramatically increase economic growth. Revenues will then increase even with a lower tax rate. This can lead to a balanced budget.

We know this is true because we balanced the federal budget for four straight years when I was Speaker. These were the only balanced federal budgets in your lifetime. The momentum of growing the economy and balancing the budget was so great that in 1998 Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Alan Greenspan said, “If current budget trends continue, it is not inconceivable that the debt could be entirely eliminated within a decade.”

Of course, the tax-and-spend Republicans who followed us did not understand what we had done. They promptly went back to borrowing, taxing, and spending. A great opportunity for fiscal sanity was lost.

So, we know how to balance the federal budget – with a dramatically bigger economy. It is the opposite approach from the Romney-Manchin tax increase model.

We also know there is a huge difference between a fiscal commission and a serious effort to reform and cut spending.

As Alec Mena with Citizens Against Government Waste wrote:

“President Reagan’s Private Sector Survey on Cost Control, more commonly known as the Grace Commission, issued recommendations to save taxpayers $424.4 billion over three years. The commission was chaired by J. Peter Grace, who co-founded Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) with journalist Jack Anderson in 1984 to follow up on the implementation of the Grace Commission’s recommendations. To date, Grace Commission and other waste-cutting proposals promoted by CAGW have helped to save taxpayers $2.4 trillion. One of the more successful examples of those savings was the Base Realignment and Closure Commission (BRAC). Between 1988 and 2005, the commission systematically reviewed American military facilities worldwide and produced recommendations for the closure and consolidation of duplicative and unnecessary bases, saving the Department of Defense $12 billion annually.”

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington was on the right track when he got his members to report out a budget that would have been in balance by 2034.

Republicans should reject Mr. Romney’s tax-and-spend proposal and stick to the Reagan-Gingrich-Trump policies of reforming programs, cutting bureaucracies, controlling spending, maximizing economic growth – and getting back to a balanced budget.

We’ve done it before. We can do it again.

Watch More of Newt's Commentary Here:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF0V7nvfhrs8XxGGwIig8IeO4J2cGJj_N Please comment, like, share and subscribe to Newt's YouTube Channel!

Newt's Latest Articles:

Newt's Latest Podcasts: