A few months left to start to turn things around.....

by Newt Gingrich

With his permission, I am sharing with you Mark Halperin's daily newsletter below.

While this summary of where the Biden-Trump contest stands is an amazing tour de force, with a depth and breadth of analysis hard to find anywhere else, Mark's publication, which comes out seven days a week, is something I read daily without fail and voraciously.

There is simply nothing else like it.

The newsletter is only available as part of the Concierge Coverage membership Mark offers, which includes conversations over Zoom with leading political thinkers that are also unique in the marketplace. I participate in those regularly.

You can learn about the membership and other payment options here.

Based on numerous reporting conversations with Democrats, Republicans, and smart people from around the country:

1. Joe Biden is behind. Yes, there are national and battleground state polls that are outliers, but BIDEN IS BEHIND.

Today’s new New York Times poll is quite representative in showing Trump’s lead and the reasons for it, and, thus, I provide you a free/gift link to the whole thing and quote it at length:

Only one in four voters think the country is moving in the right direction. More than twice as many voters believe Mr. Biden’s policies have personally hurt them as believe his policies have helped them. A majority of voters think the economy is in poor condition. And the share of voters who strongly disapprove of Mr. Biden’s handling of his job has reached 47 percent, higher than in Times/Siena polls at any point in his presidency.

The poll offers an array of warning signs for the president about weaknesses within the Democratic coalition, including among women, Black and Latino voters. So far, it is Mr. Trump who has better unified his party, even amid an ongoing primary contest.

Mr. Biden has marched through the early nominating states with only nominal opposition. But the poll showed that Democrats remain deeply divided about the prospect of Mr. Biden, the 81-year-old chief executive, leading the party again. About as many Democratic primary voters said Mr. Biden should not be the nominee in 2024 as said he should be — with opposition strongest among voters younger than 45 years old.

Mr. Trump’s ability to consolidate the Republican base better than Mr. Biden has unified the base of his own party shows up starkly in the current thinking of 2020 voters. Mr. Trump is winning 97 percent of those who say they voted for him four years ago, and virtually none of his past supporters said they are casting a ballot for Mr. Biden. In contrast, Mr. Biden is winning only 83 percent of his 2020 voters, with 10 percent saying they now back Mr. Trump…..

Read More

Watch More of Newt's Commentary Here:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF0V7nvfhrs8XxGGwIig8IeO4J2cGJj_N Please comment, like, share and subscribe to Newt's YouTube Channel!

Newt's Latest Articles:

Newt's Latest Podcasts: