Latest Development: At the end of May, the United States and its European allies decided Ukraine was allowed to target and attack inside Russian territory using Western provided weaponry. Russia’s response? A chilling answer from President Vladimir Putin and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov hinting towards his willingness to use nuclear warfare to defend Russian soil. In an exclusive interview, President Joe Biden referred to Putin as a dictator and a struggling political leader. The real question is: How will this play out and is there a real nuclear threat?

Speaker Gingrich’s Analysis: We must take this threat from Ryabkov seriously. That means thinking through a strategy for dealing with a Russian attack, preparing to survive, and ultimately winning a possible conflict. President Vladimir Putin continues to indicate that he and Russia are prepared for a long Ukrainian campaign full of bloodshed and destruction. Nor does it seem that Putin is bothered by the large-scale losses of Russian resources as the war continues to drag out far longer than predicted. On the other hand, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the western allies have their own delicate problem. Ukraine must discover the balance between causing enough damage to Russia to cause a cease fire- but not so much damage that escalates into a greater global war.

Russian/American ties are growing weaker by the day: The United States under leadership from President Joe Biden have made it clear that the western provided weaponry used in attacks against Russia will not travel the 500+ miles to strike the Kremlin in Moscow. However, President Putin does not seem too convinced.

PRO/CON: A positive with the United States and our European allies funding and giving weaponry to the Ukrainians could be a swifter end to the war. However, allowing western weapons to be used to attack and destroy Russian targets on its sovereign soil could cause problems.

A further positive is the resilience, toughness, and adaptability of the Ukrainian people. The Ukrainian army is vastly outnumbered and outgunned however they still fight on and hold their ground. Remember, the prediction made by American Joint Chief of Staff Chairmen Mark Miley anticipated that the Russians would be in Kyiv in three-to-four days. With continued support and newfound authorization to strike within Russia, one could say that the Ukrainian effort has gotten an encouraging lift.

