Republicans Demand Cassidy Hutchinson Clarify Testimonies Amid Threat of Legal Action

House Oversight Subcommittee Republicans, led by Chairman Barry Loudermilk, have issued a pointed letter to Cassidy Hutchinson, a central witness for the Jan. 6 Committee. The directive demands Hutchinson to secure and provide all records tied to January 6.

Loudermilk's letter points out discrepancies in Hutchinson's testimonies. Specifically, during a June 28, 2022 hearing, Hutchinson claimed that former President Donald Trump attempted to seize control of a vehicle during the January 6 incident. However, this account was conspicuously absent in her earlier interviews conducted on February 23, March 7, and May 17, 2022. Additionally, Loudermilk highlighted that Hutchinson organized her May 17th interview with the Select Committee in collaboration with Alyssa Farah Griffin, omitting this fact from her attorney.

The letter sent to Hutchinson insists on record preservation and hints at potential legal actions, including a subpoena, if Hutchinson doesn't comply. Loudermilk's deadline for Hutchinson's response is firmly set for January 26, 2024.

Read Loudermilk’s letter at the Daily Caller.

