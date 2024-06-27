by Newt Gingrich

Hezbollah is running a dangerous gamble. Its aggressive behavior on the northern border of Israel is going to force a decisive reaction once Israel’s major effort in Gaza is concluded.

Hezbollah is as deeply anti-Israeli as Hamas. Its leaders have taken advantage of Israel’s focus on the south to make life miserable for Israelis in the north. An estimated 100,000 Israelis have been evacuated from the border with Lebanon to minimize casualties from Hezbollah rocket barrages.

There are an estimated 120,000-plus missiles in the Hezbollah arsenal. Many were sent from Iran. Others were made in Lebanon with Iranian help. Indeed, Hezbollah relies heavily on financial and weapons support from Iran. Since Hezbollah is clearly the strongest military force in Lebanon, the national government in Beirut is powerless to force it to change.

