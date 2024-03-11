by Newt Gingrich

Like most Americans, I have been deeply concerned about and focused on the millions of illegal immigrants President Biden is allowing to walk into our country.

So, I was stunned when articles began to surface that Mr. Biden’s illegal immigration program was also secretly flying illegal immigrants across the border to American communities.

I immediately began to wonder what Mr. Biden’s clandestine flight program was costing taxpayers.

