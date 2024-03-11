Heads Up: Your Tax Dollars Are Being Used To Fly in Biden’s Illegal Immigrants
Apparently 320,000 illegal immigrants were secretly flown into 42 American airports last year. Which airports, how many went to each airport, where they went after they landed – none of this has been made available to the American people who are paying
by Newt Gingrich
Like most Americans, I have been deeply concerned about and focused on the millions of illegal immigrants President Biden is allowing to walk into our country.
So, I was stunned when articles began to surface that Mr. Biden’s illegal immigration program was also secretly flying illegal immigrants across the border to American communities.
I immediately began to wonder what Mr. Biden’s clandestine flight program was costing taxpayers.
Read More in the New York Sun.