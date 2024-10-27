Harris Resorts to Hitler Hysteria, Even as Democratic Senators in Swing States Vow To Work With Trump
Comparing the 45th president to the German dictator marginalizes the vice president and makes her look desperate and dishonest.
The Democrats’ campaign is not going well. Consider the following evidence.
Democratic senators who are up for re-election in swing states are saying they can work with President Trump – and are even citing earlier cooperation with him in their campaign ads.
Early voting in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Nevada all show strong GOP turnout and anemic Democratic turnout (Democrat turnout is down roughly 900,000 in Pennsylvania).