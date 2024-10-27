by Newt Gingrich

The Democrats’ campaign is not going well. Consider the following evidence.

Democratic senators who are up for re-election in swing states are saying they can work with President Trump – and are even citing earlier cooperation with him in their campaign ads.

Early voting in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Nevada all show strong GOP turnout and anemic Democratic turnout (Democrat turnout is down roughly 900,000 in Pennsylvania).

