by Newt Gingrich

Hamas has demonstrated determination to destroy Israel – despite a year-and-a-half of warfare and thousands of casualties. Its founding document declares “not a single Jew will remain.”

The Houthis in Yemen recently announced they will stop any American or Israeli ships from using the Red Sea and accessing the Suez Canal.

The Iranian parliament chants “Death to Israel” and “Death to America.” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reassured Iranians on national television that these are policies — not slogans.

