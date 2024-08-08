by Newt Gingrich

The elite media’s propaganda campaign is underway.

The media says Gov. Tim Walz is “Minnesota Nice,” and the Kamala Harris-Walz ticket engages in “the politics of joy.”

The facts are dramatically different. Consider the following:

Walz favors abortion up to the last day of the ninth month of pregnancy. Under his governorship, at least eight babies were allowed to die after being born alive during botched abortions. I say at least, because he promptly removed the requirement to report when abortions resulted the live births.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walz established a snitch line in which people could secretly report their neighbors if they had company over for Thanksgiving, Bible study, or other private gatherings. Of course, Walz allowed the Mall of the Americas to reopen for so-called recreational therapy, but he insisted that churches remain closed.

Walz forced aggressive transgender policies on Minnesotans. He threatened parents if they did not support their children having sex change operations, and he put women’s sanitary products in boys’ restrooms in middle and high schools.

We know from our polling at America’s New Majority Project that 59 percent of Americans think it should be against the law to provide so-called gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers and surgery, to children. Only 23 percent say it should be legal. In fact, 56 percent think conducting gender transition surgery on children is a form of child abuse. Only 22 percent disagree.

Walz is with the extremists on these issues. He thinks it should be against the law to deny puberty blockers and sex change surgery to children – and that it is abusive to do so.

Walz also favored radical leftwing ideology over protecting Minnesota citizens in a time of crisis.

Following the destructive 2020 Black Lives Matter riots that started in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd, the Minnesota State Senate reported that, “Governor Walz failed to activate the Minnesota National Guard in a timely manner and instead tried to negotiate and appease the rioters.”

The Minnesota Senate further reported that the state’s National Guard and local police were prepared to stop the riots and protect citizens, “but Governor Walz and Mayor [Jacob] Frey got in their way.”

As rioters destroyed neighborhoods and businesses across the state, the State Senate reported that Walz and his left-wing cohorts worried more about political-cultural optics than their duty to protect law-abiding Minnesotans.

As a result, the Minnesota Senate reported “lives were lost, over 1,500 businesses and buildings were burned, approximately $500 million in property damage occurred, and community morale was deeply affected.”

In addition to Walz’s total failure to protect Minnesotans during the riots, he also blew up the state’s budget with zany and politically gratuitous COVID-19 spending.

As Minnesota Business Council President Jim Schultz wrote in Newsweek on July 31:

“In 2022, Minnesota was flush with COVID-related cash from the federal government, boasting the largest budget surplus in state history. At $19 billion, it was bigger than the full budgets of 17 U.S. states. But rather than providing tax relief to Minnesotans as he promised, Walz gave away the cash to virtually every Democratic constituency in the state, increasing the state budget by 38 percent in just one legislative session. To make matters worse, he raised taxes by a whopping $10 billion. It was the single most reckless fiscal step taken in the modern history of Minnesota.”

The Harris-Walz “politics of joy” is the same old big government socialist radicalism with a new sales pitch.

The “Minnesota Nice” label is a facade behind which Walz operates a callous, destructive, and pandering left-wing agenda.

Once again, the propaganda media is lying on behalf of its Democrat allies.

Don’t fall for it.

