New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed a bill to create a state task force on reparations for African Americans.

This is the third such state reparations commission in the country, following California and Illinois (two bankrupt Democrat-run states that people are leaving en masse).

The reparations racket perfectly illustrates the American left’s desperate search for new goodies with which to bribe people into its cracking coalition.

The left cannot deliver public safety. It cannot deliver effective education. It cannot control the borders or immigration (two separate but related issues). It can’t stop the flood of fentanyl and the epidemic of drug overdose deaths. It can’t control inflation, bring down the price of gasoline, or keep food affordable. The left can’t run an effective bureaucracy or build public infrastructure on time and under budget. Basically, it can’t govern.

