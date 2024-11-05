by Newt Gingrich

Many Republicans were stunned when Vice President Harris’s campaign raised $1 billion in an incredibly short time. Now there are indications that a significant amount of that money may have come from illegal sources.

So, the next ad you see for Ms. Harris may have been bought with Iranian, Chinese, or drug cartel money. As John Solomon reported in Just the News, Democratic fundraiser ActBlue has been subpoenaed to tell Congress about some fundraising activity which the U.S. Department of Treasury has called suspicious.

According to Mr. Solomon, who has been investigating this system for weeks: “The dramatic developments were communicated to House members and ActBlue itself in a series of memos this week obtained by Just the News that reaffirmed that lawmakers fear foreign adversaries like China, Iran, Venezuela and Russia may be routing illicit foreign money into Democratic coffers by using the names of unsuspecting American donors.”

