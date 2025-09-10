Republicans now face the great test of their ability to profoundly reshape government. They were effective in passing the budget reconciliation bill, because Senate rules allowed a simple majority in the Senate to pass it (50 senators and the vice president).

Now, with the upcoming big spending bills necessary to run the government, the Senate rules require a 60-vote majority to stop a filibuster. Since there are only 53 Republican senators, they will be seven votes short even if every Republican agrees to vote for the bill.

The price Democrats will charge for their cooperation will be far higher than the Republican base will tolerate.

