by Newt Gingrich

After Friday’s absurd effort to publicly force President Trump into a position he already rejected, President Zelensky went to Europe to be adored by European leaders.

The problem for Mr. Zelensky is that Europe simply does not have the military forces to solve his problems.

Europe’s unwillingness to invest in its own defense has a long history. President Eisenhower complained about it six decades ago in 1959. This continued underinvestment has steadily weakened the European militaries compared to other countries.

