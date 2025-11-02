Episode 906: Schooling in America 2025

Newt talks with Robert Enlow, president and CEO of EdChoice about the 2025 edition of EdChoice's Schooling in America Survey. The survey examines trends in public opinion on K-12 education, parent experiences and school choice. This year, the survey reveals significant dissatisfaction with K-12 education in the United States, with over two-thirds of Americans believing it is on the wrong track. Now in its 13th year, the survey highlights concerns about school safety, bullying, and the effective use of educational funding. Despite these issues, there has been a notable increase in school choice options, with 19 states now offering universal choice programs. This shift is attributed to a growing demand for educational reform and parental choice, driven by dissatisfaction with traditional public schools. The report suggests that increased awareness and understanding of educational choice options, such as vouchers and education savings accounts, significantly boost public support for these initiatives. The findings indicate a potential renaissance in educational approaches, emphasizing customization and innovation, such as micro schools and competency-based learning, to better meet diverse student needs.
