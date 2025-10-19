Episode 902: Ibogaine – Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS)

Newt talks with Marcus and Amber Capone, co-founders of Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), about the transformative impact of ibogaine treatment on veterans suffering from mental health issues, including TBI, depression and PTSD. Marcus, a former Navy SEAL, shares his personal journey of overcoming challenges related to traumatic brain injury and mental health struggles through ibogaine therapy, which he initially resisted due to misconceptions about psychedelics. Amber, instrumental in finding this treatment, highlights the profound changes it brought to Marcus and their family, leading them to establish VETS in 2019. Their organization has since supported over a thousand veterans and their families in accessing ibogaine treatment, despite regulatory challenges in the United States. The Capone’s emphasize the need for research and policy change to make such treatments available domestically, citing successful legislative efforts in Texas and ongoing studies at institutions like Stanford and Ohio State. They also discuss their upcoming Netflix documentary, which aims to raise awareness about ibogaine's potential.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.