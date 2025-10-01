Episode 896: Philip K. Howard on “Saving Can-Do”

Newt talks with Philip K. Howard about his new book, “Saving Can-Do: How to Revive the Spirit of America.” Howard discusses the pervasive issue of bureaucratic red tape that has stifled common sense and effective governance since the 1960s. He argues that the legal system has become overly complex, with 150 million words in federal law and regulation, compared to the 7,500 words of the U.S. Constitution. Howard advocates for a multi-year effort to replace these cumbersome bureaucracies with simpler codes that empower individuals to use their judgment. He highlights the inefficiencies in current systems, such as the lengthy and costly processes for infrastructure projects and healthcare administration and calls for a movement led by American citizens to push for practical regulatory reform.
