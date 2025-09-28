Episode 895: Rocket Dreams – The New, Trillion-Dollar Space Race

Newt talks with award-winning Washington Post reporter Christian Davenport, about his new book, “Rocket Dreams: Musk, Bezos, and the Inside Story of the New, Trillion-Dollar Space Race.” They discuss the new space race, focusing on the competition between countries and private companies to return humans to the moon and explore beyond. Davenport highlights the advancements in space technology, particularly SpaceX's Starship, which represents a significant breakthrough with its fully reusable design and potential to revolutionize space travel. Their conversation also touches on the competitive landscape, with China making significant strides in space exploration and the United States' efforts to maintain its leadership. The potential for the moon to serve as a refueling station for deeper space exploration is also discussed, along with the need for a less bureaucratic and more innovative approach to NASA's operations to ensure the U.S. remains competitive in the new space race.
