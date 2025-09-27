Episode 894: How the Jihadists Think and How to Defeat Them

Newt talks with former Army Captain Jesse Petrilla, about his new book, “If It Takes a Thousand Years: From Al-Qaeda to Hamas, How the Jihadists Think and How to Defeat Them.” They discuss the mindset and long-term strategies of jihadist groups, emphasizing their generational approach to conflict. Petrilla shares insights from his experiences in Afghanistan, where he facilitated interrogations of Taliban and Al-Qaeda members, and highlights the cultural and ideological differences between the West and jihadist groups. Petrilla stresses the importance of understanding these differences to effectively counter the jihadist threat. Their discussion also touches on the challenges of immigration and assimilation, the influence of tribalism in the Islamic world, and the potential dangers posed by a lack of awareness and education about these issues in the West.
