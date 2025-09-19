Episode 892: Mitchell Silk on “A Seat at the Table”

Newt talks with Mitchell A. Silk, about his new book, “A Seat at the Table: An Inside Account of Trump’s Global Economic Revolution,” which details his perspective on Trump's global economic policies and highlights the strategic approach taken by the administration in reshaping global trade dynamics. Silk shares his journey from a dishwasher in a Chinese restaurant to becoming the first Hasidic Jew confirmed by the Senate for a position in the U.S. federal government. He discusses his role as assistant secretary in the Treasury under the first Trump administration, where he was instrumental in trade negotiations with China and infrastructure initiatives in Latin America. Fluent in Mandarin and Cantonese, Silk offers insights into China's economic strategies and the challenges faced by the U.S. in trade negotiations. He emphasizes the importance of perseverance, strategic diplomacy, and the need for the U.S. to assert its economic interests.
