Episode 890: America’s Housing Affordability Crisis

Newt talks with Salim Furth, Senior Research Fellow and Director of the Urbanity project at the Mercatus Center about America’s housing affordability crisis. Their discussion centers on the pressing issue of housing affordability in the United States. With high home prices and rents, state legislators are increasingly pursuing housing reform, setting records for new laws aimed at unlocking home building. Furth highlights the challenges and potential solutions in housing policy. They discuss the declining optimism among young Americans regarding their standard of living, with home ownership being a significant barrier. They explore the impact of housing costs on the American dream, the role of state legislation in addressing these issues, and the potential for market-driven solutions.
