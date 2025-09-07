Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 888: Michael Knowles on “The Pope and the Führer”
0:00
-27:28

Episode 888: Michael Knowles on “The Pope and the Führer”

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Sep 07, 2025
Share

Newt talks with Michael Knowles about his new four-part docuseries, “The Pope and the Führer: The Secret Vatican Files of World War II,” which explores the controversial legacy of Pope Pius XII during Hitler's reign. Utilizing declassified Vatican archives made public in 2020, the series offers unprecedented insights into the Pope's actions and correspondence during World War II. Historically accused of silence or complicity with the Nazis, the series aims to correct the narrative by presenting evidence of Pius XII's opposition to Hitler and his efforts to protect Jews. The docuseries, available on DailyWire+, features contributions from leading historians and Vatican scholars, highlighting the complex political and spiritual challenges faced by the Pope. Their discussion also touches on the broader implications for the Catholic Church's role in history and its ongoing influence in contemporary society.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture