Episode 884: The Elephant in the Room

Newt talks with Erik Bork, the Emmy award-winning writer and director of the new film "The Elephant in the Room." The film is a romantic comedy that explores the challenges of political polarization through the story of a progressive woman who discovers her seemingly perfect partner voted for President Trump. Bork shares insights into his career, starting with his break from Tom Hanks, and discusses the creative process behind the film, including the challenges of portraying political differences authentically. He also delves into the complexities of independent filmmaking, from fundraising through platforms like Wefunder, to navigating distribution in a crowded media landscape. Bork emphasizes the importance of marketing and word-of-mouth in promoting independent films and highlights the potential for community screenings to foster discussion on political polarization. The film is available on major streaming platforms, and interested groups can host screenings to engage in dialogue about the film's themes. https://elephantintheroomfilm.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.