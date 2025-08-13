Episode 880: Governor Greg Abbott on the Texas Standoff

Newt talks with Governor Greg Abbott of Texas about the special session to vote on redistricting the state. On Tuesday, the state's top three elected officials, Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dustin Burrows said the Legislature will adjourn its current overtime session this Friday, and the Governor will immediately call another special session. The ongoing political standoff continues, with Democrat lawmakers who have left the state refusing to return to prevent the passage of a new congressional map favoring Republicans. Abbott vows to continue calling special sessions until Democrats return, emphasizing the need for a quorum to conduct legislative business. He highlights the penalties Democrats face for their absence and criticizes their actions as contrary to Texas values. Abbott also addresses the broader political implications, including the impact on future elections and the importance of maintaining Republican control in Congress to support President Trump's agenda.
