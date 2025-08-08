Episode 878: Balancing the Federal Budget

Newt talks with David Bahnsen, founder and chief investment officer of The Bahnsen Group, about the importance of balancing the federal budget and addressing the national debt, which is nearly $37 trillion. He reflects on his past success in balancing the budget as Speaker of the House in the 1990s and emphasizes the need for fiscal responsibility. Bahnsen shares his nuanced views on the Federal Reserve's role in setting interest rates, arguing against the need for a Central Bank to set the price of money. Bahnsen critiques the current monetary policy and the impact of tariffs on the economy, expressing concerns about the effects on small businesses and advocating for pro-growth policies. Their conversation also touches on the challenges of entitlement reform, the impact of foreign investment, and the need for effective communication in political discourse. Bahnsen's Dividend Café newsletter offers insights into market trends and economic perspectives, aiming to provide objective advice for investors.
