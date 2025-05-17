Gingrich 360

Episode 842: President Trump’s Middle East Triumph
May 17, 2025
Newt talks with Ilan Berman, Senior Vice President of the American Foreign Policy Council in Washington, D.C., about President Trump’s four-day, three-nation visit to the Middle East this week. President Trump's visit marked a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy, focusing on economic engagement and regional security. During his trip, Trump announced multi-billion dollar deals with Gulf nations, including a major order for Boeing jets from Qatar, signaling a strong U.S. commitment to the region. The President’s visit also included lifting sanctions on Syria and meeting with Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa. The Trump administration's renewed diplomacy with Iran aims to forge a more comprehensive and lasting nuclear agreement, amidst ongoing regional tensions. Berman highlights Trump's transformational approach, prioritizing economic opportunities and strategic partnerships over traditional nation-building efforts.

