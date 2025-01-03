Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 794: Best of Newt’s World: Ben Stein
0:00
-37:05

Episode 794: Best of Newt’s World: Ben Stein

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Jan 03, 2025
Share

Newt talks with writer, actor, economist, and lawyer, Ben Stein about his new book, “THE PEACEMAKER Nixon: The Man, President, and My Friend.”

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture