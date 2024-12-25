Gingrich 360

Episode 790: Best of Newt’s World: Bishop Barron on Christmas
Dec 25, 2024
Newt is joined by Bishop Robert Barron, the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester and the founder of “Word on Fire” with a special Christmas Day message.

