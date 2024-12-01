Gingrich 360

Episode 782: “Tsunami: Race Against Time” – a National Geographic Special
Episode 782: “Tsunami: Race Against Time” – a National Geographic Special

Dec 01, 2024
Newt talks with Daniel Bogado, the executive producer and director of the new National Geographic documentary "Tsunami: Race Against Time." The four-part documentary series marks 20 years since one of the deadliest natural disasters in history and provides a 360-degree view into the heart-stopping events of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that took over 225,000 lives. Bogado shares insights into the unexpected nature of the tsunami, the lack of warning systems, and the extensive research involved in creating the documentary. The conversation also touches on the emotional impact on survivors and the challenges of preserving historical footage. Additionally, Bogado mentions his upcoming project about a baby elephant in Kenya, highlighting his diverse range of his documentary work. "Tsunami: Race Against Time” is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

