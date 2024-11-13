Episode 774: The Best of Newt's World - Pete Hegseth on What Makes America Great

A veteran of the Army National Guard, Pete Hegseth served for two decades, embodying dedication to his country. A proud son of Minnesota, he’s the author of American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free and a well-known co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend. Pete’s unwavering commitment to defending American values and freedoms makes him a powerful voice in the fight to preserve our way of life.

President-Elect Donald Trump nominated Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense.

“With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice – Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down,” Trump said in a statement.

