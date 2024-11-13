Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 774: The Best of Newt's World - Pete Hegseth on What Makes America Great
0:00
-34:17

Episode 774: The Best of Newt's World - Pete Hegseth on What Makes America Great

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Nov 13, 2024
Share

A veteran of the Army National Guard, Pete Hegseth served for two decades, embodying dedication to his country. A proud son of Minnesota, he’s the author of American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free and a well-known co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend. Pete’s unwavering commitment to defending American values and freedoms makes him a powerful voice in the fight to preserve our way of life.

President-Elect Donald Trump nominated Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense.

“With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice – Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down,” Trump said in a statement.

Tune in for an inspiring conversation with one of America’s most influential defenders.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture