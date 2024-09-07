Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 748: Election 2024 – The Debate
0:00
-37:04

Episode 748: Election 2024 – The Debate

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Sep 07, 2024
Share

Newt talks with Michael Barone, a senior political analyst for the Washington Examiner and a resident fellow emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute. Their discussion covers the impact of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s suspension of his presidential campaign and endorsement of Donald Trump and the significance of this move in shaping the 2024 race. Their conversation also touches on the shifting political landscape, the polarization of the two main political parties, and the potential outcomes of the upcoming election. They conclude with a discussion on the importance of the debates and the different skill sets of each of the candidates.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture