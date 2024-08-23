Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 743: In the Room with Reagan and Nixon
0:00
-32:01

Episode 743: In the Room with Reagan and Nixon

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Aug 23, 2024
Share

In his new book, “Behind Closed Doors: In the Room with Reagan and Nixon,” Ken Khachigian offers a compelling insider’s account of his most private moments with Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon during revolutionary changes in our economy, politics, communications, foreign policy, and culture. Newt’s guest is Ken Khachigian. He was the chief speechwriter and trusted political adviser to President Ronald Reagan. He also served in President Richard Nixon’s White House.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture