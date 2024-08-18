Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 741: The Best Of Newt's World - The $20 Million Dollar Dinosaur
0:00
-34:18

Episode 741: The Best Of Newt's World - The $20 Million Dollar Dinosaur

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Aug 18, 2024
Share

The New York Times published an article this week, What’s in a Name? The Battle of Baby T. Rex and Nanotyrannus profiling a $20 million-dollar dinosaur fossil for sale at the David Aaron Gallery in London. The gallery describes the fossil as a, “rare juvenile Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton”. Newt discusses the sale of the dinosaur with his guest Dr. Stephen Brusatte, Chair of Paleontology and Evolution in the School of Geosciences at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture