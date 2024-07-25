Gingrich 360

Episode 732: Secret Service Performance in Butler, PA
Episode 732: Secret Service Performance in Butler, PA

Newt Gingrich
Jul 25, 2024
Newt talks with retired Secret Service Agents, Bill Livingood and Jerry Bechtle about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. They discuss the training a Secret Service agent goes through, which includes physical training, weapons training, and first aid training. The conversation also touches on the history of the Secret Service, and the dual roles of the Secret Service in protection and crime investigation.

