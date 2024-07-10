Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 725: The Sean Spicer Show simulcast
0:00
-41:04

Episode 725: The Sean Spicer Show simulcast

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Jul 10, 2024
Share

Sean Spicer interviews Newt on his podcast, The Sean Spicer Show. (simulcast). Learn more at seanspicer.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture