Episode 712: The Parent Revolution
Jun 22, 2024
Newt talks with Dr. Corey DeAngelis, Executive Director at Educational Freedom Institute, about his new book "The Parent Revolution" and the growing movement for school choice in the United States. DeAngelis argues that parents are winning the battle against the education system and teachers' unions, restoring parental rights and education state by state. He highlights the benefits of school choice, including improved academic outcomes, reduced crime rates, and increased competition among schools. DeAngelis also discusses the rise in homeschooling during the Covid-19 pandemic and the potential for bipartisan support for school choice.

Discussion about this episode

