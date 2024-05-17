Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 697: The Culture War on the American Family
Episode 697: The Culture War on the American Family

Newt Gingrich
May 17, 2024
Newt talks with Dr. Ben Carson about his new book, "The Perilous Fight: Overcoming Our Culture's War on the American Family". He argues that the erosion of traditional marriage, rising divorce rates, radical ideologies, attacks on faith, and government interference are causing a breakdown of the family unit, which he believes is the cornerstone of strong communities and a strong nation. Dr. Carson encourages a return to biblical and familial values. He also discusses his work with the American Cornerstone Institute and the Carson Scholars Fund, which aim to promote academic achievement and humanitarian qualities in young people. He emphasizes the importance of citizens actively participating in the democratic process.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

