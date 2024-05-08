Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 694: Defeating Hamas in Rafah
0:00
-26:01

Episode 694: Defeating Hamas in Rafah

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
May 08, 2024
Share

Newt talks with Brigadier General Anthony Tata (U.S. Army, Retired) about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli Defense Force has taken control of the border crossing at Rafah and is focusing on destroying Hamas targets. There are also ongoing talks of a ceasefire to free remaining hostages. Tata provides his expert analysis on the situation. He believes that Israel must destroy Hamas to ensure the security of the Israeli people. They also discuss the rise of pro-Palestinian protests in the United States, and Tata's career as a novelist.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture