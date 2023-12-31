Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 648: The Best of Newt’s World – Mike Rowe
0:00
-43:41

Episode 648: The Best of Newt’s World – Mike Rowe

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Dec 31, 2023
Share

Newt talks with Mike Rowe about Dirty Jobs, the importance of work, his best-selling book The Way I Heard It and Rowe’s fascinating life.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture