Episode 642: Mitch Albom on The Little Liar
Dec 17, 2023
Author, screenwriter, philanthropist, journalist, and broadcaster Mitch Albom is an inspiration around the world. He is the author of numerous books of fiction and nonfiction, which have collectively sold more than forty million copies in forty-eight languages worldwide. He has written eight number-one New York Times bestsellers, including Tuesdays with Morrie, the bestselling memoir of all time. His new novel is The Little Liar. Newt’s guest is Mitch Albom.

